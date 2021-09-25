Fractal (FCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00131572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,109.43 or 1.00119768 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.36 or 0.06734256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.90 or 0.00748705 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

