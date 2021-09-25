VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Market Cap of $59.99 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002213 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $59.99 million and approximately $20,629.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00131572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,109.43 or 1.00119768 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.36 or 0.06734256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.90 or 0.00748705 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,460,137 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

