APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0014

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $19,324.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00130018 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,869,549 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.