Rune (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $14,856.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $226.69 or 0.00535350 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $14,856.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00134989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.44 or 0.99933245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.88 or 0.06730186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00754357 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

