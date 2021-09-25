Populous Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $3.14 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043097 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

