Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.46. 209,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,186. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

