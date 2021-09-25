Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.46. 209,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,186. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.