Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSMX. HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSMX stock remained flat at $$5.79 during trading hours on Friday. 80,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

