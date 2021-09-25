Carbon Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $64,968.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.46 or 0.99946663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.50 or 0.06764738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00761338 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

