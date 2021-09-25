Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 4,332,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

