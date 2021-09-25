Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $42.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $745.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $142.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. 189,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.