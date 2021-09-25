Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $318.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.21 million and the highest is $328.60 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 1,603,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.