$161.78 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $161.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $94.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $632.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $751.07 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $790.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

RGEN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.26. The company had a trading volume of 341,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.59 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a one year low of $138.63 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.79.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

