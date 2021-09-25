Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $998.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Flowers Foods by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Flowers Foods by 112,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 2,991,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.