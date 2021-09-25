DXdao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,521.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. DXdao has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $105,521.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DXdao has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $498.63 or 0.01165915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.05 or 0.00710935 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.