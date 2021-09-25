Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

KNX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,467. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

