GenesisX Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $45,909.69 and $78.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,926,373 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

