First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce sales of $128.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.97. 484,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

