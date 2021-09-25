$63.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.77 million, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

