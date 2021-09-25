$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.41. 161,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

