Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce sales of $520.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $521.79 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $436.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 79.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.9% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.45. 103,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.