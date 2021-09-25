Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.58. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,841,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,039. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

