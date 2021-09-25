-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FENC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 50,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,993. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $244.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,951,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $881,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

