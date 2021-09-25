Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) vs. Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) Critical Analysis

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rennova Health and Community Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.00 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Community Health Systems $11.79 billion 0.13 $511.00 million $0.45 25.87

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rennova Health and Community Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Health Systems 1 6 2 0 2.11

Community Health Systems has a consensus price target of $14.69, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Community Health Systems 2.98% -12.92% 1.36%

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

