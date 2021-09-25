Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.21 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 955,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 526,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

