Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 5.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 87.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $217,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

