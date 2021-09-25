Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

MAKSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 38,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

