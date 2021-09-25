$14.37 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce $14.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.04 million and the highest is $14.70 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $53.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Marchex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $4,360,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

