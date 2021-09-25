Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 228,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

