Ryo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $605.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $605.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,762.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.57 or 0.06864863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00355377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.35 or 0.01212172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00111580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.00559846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00532767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00317747 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,841,451 coins and its circulating supply is 32,724,139 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

