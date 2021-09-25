$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.56. 191,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

