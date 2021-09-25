Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Hits $10.82 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $332,979.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00140651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.16 or 0.99774595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.72 or 0.06764462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00761860 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

