Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Twitter reported sales of $936.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,035,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,068,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

