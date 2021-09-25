Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $2.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATDRY. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ATDRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 91,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

