Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMVHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Entain alerts:

GMVHF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 1,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.