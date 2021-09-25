Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,614. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.