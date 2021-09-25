Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNMRF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$5.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. Snam has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

