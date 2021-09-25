Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

TTMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 838,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

