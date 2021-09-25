Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.86. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%.

PVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 133.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 234,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,389. The firm has a market cap of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

