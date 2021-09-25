Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

VSCO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.25. 828,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,680. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

