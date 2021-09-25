Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.05. 63,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.76 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

