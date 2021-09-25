Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

DKILY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,578. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

