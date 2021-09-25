Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.
DKILY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,578. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
