Zero 1-Day Volume Hits $13,091.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $2.23 million and $13,091.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00255599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00124761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00155120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002584 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,516,552 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

