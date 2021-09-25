Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $2,147,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,838. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

