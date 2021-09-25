PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.90 Million

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce sales of $194.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.50 million and the lowest is $185.40 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $886.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 491,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

