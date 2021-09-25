Function X (FX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.80 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.28 or 0.99985625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00091738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002377 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.06 or 0.00572401 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

