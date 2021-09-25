$1.15 EPS Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $89.41. 626,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

