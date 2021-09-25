Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $168.10 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $168.10 or 0.00393162 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $105.21 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 655,545 coins and its circulating supply is 625,852 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

