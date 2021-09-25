Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report sales of $18.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $55.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 867.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $36.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.38 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 and have sold 52,225 shares valued at $522,703. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALPN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 247,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

