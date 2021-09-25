Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report sales of $12.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.03 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $55.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,155,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

