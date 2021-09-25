Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $29.01. 20,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

